Peter Schmitt Pete Schmitt of Seattle, WA. passed away peacefully on July 5th, 2019, following a long illness. He is survived by his spouse, Penny Schmitt, his children, Michael, Devin (Regina), Kier (Laura) and Emily, and four grandchildren. Pete lived in Tacoma for a number of years, graduating from Stadium High School in 1953. He served in the Air Force and worked as an I.T. professional. He also worked as Administrative Manager for the Pierce County Library District for eight years. His many pastimes included Sailor, Juggler, Tech Wizard, Mountaineer, Clown, Photographer and Home improvements.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 13, 2019
