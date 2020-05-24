Peter Thomas Manley Peter Thomas Manley (age 76) passed away, May 4, 2020 in Wenatchee, Wahington after a brief illness. Pete was born August 14, 1943 to Art and Jo Manley. Pete graduated from Clover Park High School in 1961 where he met his high school sweetheart, Kathie Irwin. Pete and Kathie married in 1964 at The Little Church on the Prairie. They raised their family in Lakewood where they lived until moving to Entiat, Washington in 2012. Pete was a hardworking man who started in the construction business at 14. He purchased a tractor and worked in the area excavating for contractors as University Place developed into a suburb of Tacoma. He became a carpenter by trade which led him to success in the industrial construction industry and was co-owner of General Mechanical of Tacoma. He formed many friendships from his years in business. When he had the opportunity to retire in 1997 he was able to continue those relationships as he set out to enjoy over 20 years of fishing, hunting, and traveling. Pete and Kathie's home in Entiat served as a home base for their adventures. He had fun driving his Bobcat and landscaping their five acres. Pete loved to have his grandchildren join them at the cabin. He had as much fun as they did building tree forts, shooting targets, riding motorcycles, and thinking up pranks to pull on the children's parents. Pete and Kathie spent over 15 summers traveling to the west side of Vancouver Island to fish for salmon and halibut. Pete took immense pleasure taking friends and family fishing. Sending people home with a cooler full of fish was one of the favorite things he did in his lifetime. Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur George and Josephine Frances Manley. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kathleen Mary Manley; children, Deborah O'Brien (Todd) and Michael Manley (Beth); his three grandchildren, Tyler O'Brien, Tessa O'Brien, and Talus O'Brien; and his sisters, Dianna Pasco (Bob) and Tina Bruemmer. At a later date, when larger gatherings are allowed, there will be Celebration of Life service in the Tacoma area.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store