Petter B. Grytness Petter B. Grytness, 89, of Tacoma left us on August 4, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Marilyn Grytness (Lori Lamb and Lawrence Lamb); two sons, Petter L. and Ron Grytness; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Solheim; along with many nieces, nephews, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Grytness and sister, Marlene Nicholson. Petter was a proud family man, member of TYC for 47 years, 1960 graduate of WSU, and longtime volunteer at the American Lake Golf Course. The family would like to thank Dr. Komorous, Dr. Becker of SCCA, Dr. Senecal and Cheri Smith and the care team of NW Medical Specialties, Dr. Odenthal and Dr. Slim. Petter would never have gotten through the past two years without all of you and your care and support. A thank you to Christopher (grandson) and Kristina Defazio-Mamone for always being there for grandpa. In lieu of a Celebration of Life at this time due to COVID restrictions, we invite you to enjoy the outdoors or play a game of golf in memory of Petter.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
