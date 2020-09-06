1/1
Petter B. Grytness Jr.
Petter B. Grytness Jr. Petter was born April 26, 1931 in Noonan, ND to loving parents Petter B. Grytness Sr. and Idverdina Herried. While in High School, the family made a move to Washington State. First, a brief stay in Tacoma, then to Aberdeen. After High School, Petter joined the Navy and served his country during the Korean conflict. After the Navy, Petter enrolled in College at Washington State University where he met a beautiful, smart young woman by the name of KY Parker. This meeting led to their marriage in 1958. This union brought forth 3 Sons: Petter Loren, Ron, Chris. After moving to Fircrest in 1966, his family flourished. Petter was known for many things including Sailing including many Championships on the Au Soleil, Mountaineering climbing all major peaks in Washington, Camping/Hiking and Craftsmanship. After 25 years at Mann-Russell Electronics, he spent the remainder of his working life in Home additions and remodeling. He could build or make better anything you needed. Petter left this world on August 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Sister Marlene, first Wife KY and Son Chris. He is survived by second wife Marilyn, Sister Donna, Sons Petter Loren and Ron, Daughters-In-Law KimberlyAnn and Holly, numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. A small family celebration of his life was held due to COVID. Ron and I appreciate the love and support during this trying time. Petter left his mark on our world, enhanced many lives, and will be greatly missed. Sail on Dad!

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 6, 2020.
