Philip Hull Beloved father, Philip Golden Hull passed away on April 14, 2020 at the Franciscan Hospice House in University Place, Washington after his weakening heart triggered a fall and rapid decline. Phil, the name he preferred, was born on September 27, 1922 in Glenns Ferry, Elmore County, Idaho. He was born Phillip but changed the spelling to Philip during high school because he liked the shorter spelling, although he was also called Cub by family and friends. Phil's parents, Leroy Lee Hull and Zoe Hazel (Golden) Hull, had two other children: Leroy Del Hull and Martha Mary (Hull) Robertson. All preceded him in death. Leaving Glenns Ferry, Phil attended the University of Idaho for a semester in 1942 before being drafted. Phil was proud of his service in World War II. He quickly rose to the rank of sergeant in the Army's 413 Military Police Escort Guard Company. The company escorted German and Italian prisoners of war in North Africa, the United States, England, France, and Germany. Before the invasion of Europe on D-Day, the company provided traffic control and truck convoy escort in England. Phil returned to the United States, arriving on Christmas Eve 1945 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. He was discharged in Salt Lake City, Utah in January 1946. Returning to the University of Idaho, Phil met and married Betty Lou Brittenham. In 1949, he graduated with a BA in Economics. The couple raised daughter Phyllis Ann Hull Petersen (Larry) and sons Brooks Brittenham Hull (Annette Lozon) and Evan Del Hull, who survive him. He is also survived by Phyllis' son Lance Golden Petersen. Betty, Philip, and family lived in Moscow, Idaho; Lind, Washington; Spokane, Washington; and Walla Walla, Washington. For most of his career, Phil was Pacific Northwest District Manager for the steel building fabricator Behlen Manufacturing Corporation of Columbus, Nebraska, a position allowing him to travel extensively in the Northwest. He was the company's Employee of the Year in 1973. In 1976 Phil met and married Lois K. Champion. They lived for many years in Mukilteo, Washington where he enjoyed watching and studying trains, chopping wood for their stove, reading, and playing golf. The two took trips to Portugal, the Baltic, and elsewhere. She preceded him in death. Phil's ashes will be returned to his beloved Glenns Ferry and buried next to his parents.



