Philip Paul M. Schaefer
1948 - 2020
Philip Paul M Schaefer
July 30, 1948 - October 26, 2020
Sun Valley, Idaho - Philip Paul Schaefer, 72, passed away October 26, 2020 in Ketchum, Idaho with his wife and daughter by his side.
Phil was born July 30, 1948 in Great Falls, Montana to Roman and Tess Schaefer.
He lived abroad for a good part of his youth in Cambridge and Greenham Commons, England where he became an Eagle Scout. He returned to the U.S. and finished high school in Bellevue, Nebraska. Phil attended the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1972.
After graduating in Nebraska, he moved to Tacoma, Washington where he began working in the car business. In 1983, he began purchasing Tacoma Dodge and was also partners in the Tacoma Nissan and Tacoma Subaru dealerships. Phil retired in 2010 and made Sun Valley, Idaho his permanent residence.
While tremendously successful in business, Phil's real success was in life. He was intelligent, funny, kind and generous. Truly an authentic person. He touched peoples' lives and brought laughter to everyone in his life. Always present in the moment, he often was unfiltered, which was a refreshing part of who he was. He loved giving people he cared about nicknames and if you had one you knew you were loved.
Phil had a great attitude towards his 15 year struggle with Parkinson's Disease and kept his sense of humor to the end. Prior to Parkinson's Disease, Phil was an athlete; biking, skiing, golfing and his favorite softball. He loved being part of a team and hitting bombs over the left field fence.
Phil is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Kaelen, grandson Kaden, brothers Robert (Bobbi) and Flynn (Andi) with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date.
Phil's Memorial Page is available at woodriverchapel.com where friends may leave a message or share a photo.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
