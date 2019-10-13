Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Young Obituary
Philip Young April 13, 1954-Sept. 19, 2019 Philip Michael Young, 65, of Honolulu, Hawaii died on September 19, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1954 in Great Falls, Montana, the son of Jess & Louise (Quinlan) Young. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School. Phil is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Howe, of Honolulu, HI. He is survived by his former spouse, Rerai Hongtong of University Place, WA; sister, Diane Felstead of Kalispell, MT; sister-in-law, Paula Young of Mount Vernon, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walt, Robert, and Jan Young; and brother-in-law, Gary Felstead. A memorial service will be held in Great Falls, MT on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Fairview Baptist Church from 11am-1pm. Another memorial service will be held in Auburn, WA on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeland Bible Church from 11am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.