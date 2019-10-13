|
|
Philip Young April 13, 1954-Sept. 19, 2019 Philip Michael Young, 65, of Honolulu, Hawaii died on September 19, 2019. He was born on April 13, 1954 in Great Falls, Montana, the son of Jess & Louise (Quinlan) Young. He was a graduate of Great Falls High School. Phil is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Howe, of Honolulu, HI. He is survived by his former spouse, Rerai Hongtong of University Place, WA; sister, Diane Felstead of Kalispell, MT; sister-in-law, Paula Young of Mount Vernon, WA and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walt, Robert, and Jan Young; and brother-in-law, Gary Felstead. A memorial service will be held in Great Falls, MT on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Fairview Baptist Church from 11am-1pm. Another memorial service will be held in Auburn, WA on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeland Bible Church from 11am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 13, 2019