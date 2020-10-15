1/1
Lakebay, Washington - Phillips A. Johnson died on September 23, 2020 in Lakebay, Washington at the age of 70 after a long battle with cancer. Phillip is survived by his brother Dave Johnson, sister Esther Shulich, his stepchildren Jason Marin and Jennifer Marin, ex-wife and mother of his children Dale Michaelson as well as seven nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Johnson and daughter Hildi Johnson, of Lakebay. Phillip was born on December 23, 1949 in Tacoma, Washington to Rogner & Edyth Johnson. He graduated from Peninsula High School in 1968 and went on to manage the family business (Johnson Bulldozing) with his brother, Dave. Phil enjoyed working on the Key Peninsula, building many log bulkheads in the area as well as other Johnson Bulldozing related work. He was a man who cherished family, was devoted to his friends and generous to his community. He spent numerous summers salmon fishing on the Columbia River with his closest friends and family where many of his greatest memories were made and maintained. He remained in good spirits throughout the good and bad and always made time for someone who needed him. As Phil entered his later years, he made the most of it, never saying no to a trip to the casino, and remaining active to the very end. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phil's life. Donations in his name may be sent to Pierce County Humane Society, 2608 Center St, Tacoma, WA 98409, (253) 383-2733


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 15, 2020.
