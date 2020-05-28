Phillip Quaschnik Phillip Quaschnik passed away on May 17th, 2020 in Centralia. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean. Born in Mobridge, South Dakota to Phillip and Helen on October 9th, 1930. He worked as a Boilermaker with the Tacoma School District for many years. Everyone that knew Phillip always had wonderful things to say about him. He was truly a caring person and always a gentleman. Arrangements are being handled by Mills & Mills Funeral Home in Tumwater, Washington. Phillip's family will be scheduling services at a later date.



