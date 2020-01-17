Home

Phillip Raymond Hoffman

Phillip Raymond Hoffman 12-22-1928 01-08-2020 Born in St. Paul, MN, to Raymond and Helen Hoffman. He joins them along with his loving wife, Bernadine, who passed away in March 2002. Phil is survived by his 3 sons Brian, Alan and Terry, 5 grandchildren Keith (Nancy), Tauni (Flo), Meresa (Charles), Karli, Haley (Michael), as and great grandchildren, Kaila, Connor, Cody, Delilah, Cash and Lily. Phil worked 35+ years with Weyerhauser. During retirement he volunteered at the UP Police Station and for the community. Family and friends was the most important thing to Phil and he was loved by all that came into contact with him. Especially his sense of humor, advice and open mind was cherished. He provided stability within his family and carried on traditions; he will be dearly missed. Interment at Mountain View Funeral Home on January 17th, 2020 at 10:30 am.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 17, 2020
