Phyllis Angerman Phyllis (Sherman) Angerman was born on December 20, 1927 in Chelan, Washington to Russell and Gladys Sherman. She passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at her home. Phyllis grew up in Ellensburg and Cle Elum with her sister and three brothers. Phyllis graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1946. In 1948 she and Bud were married. They began their life together living in Ellensburg and in 1952, after Bud returned from the Korean War, they moved to the Ellensburg Game Farm. In 1956 they were transferred to the Auburn Game Farm and then in 1958 to the South Tacoma Game Farm in Lakewood. She was a kind and welcoming person. Her house always seemed to be the place where everyone seemed to gather. After years of living on the farm and raising children, she decided to return to work outside the home. She worked at Binyon Optometrists for 20 years and then retired in 1986. She loved her dogs, casinos, gardening, camping, traveling to Arizona and Germany and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband Bud (by only 5 weeks), her daughter Ginny, her parents, brother Russ and sister Enid. She is survived by her children Sandy Holland (Rich), Keith Angerman (Denise), Nancy Goings (Curt), son-in-law Jack Minnes and brothers Ted and Al. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Hill Funeral Home at 217 E Pioneer in Puyallup on Saturday, April 27th at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in support of the Alzhiemer's Disease Research Center Fund at University of Washington Medicine. Checks should be made payable to the "UW Foundation" and mailed to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045. Please indicate that the gift is in memory of Phyllis Angerman and for the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center Fund.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary