Phyllis C. Jorgensen

November 20, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Phyllis C. Jorgensen passed away on November 20, 2020 at the age of 94 following a series of strokes.

Phyllis was born just outside Regina, Saskatchewan and moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, in her early teens. While in Vancouver, she met her future husband, Harry Jorgensen and they were married for 72 wonderful years. They moved to Tacoma in 1951, and Phyllis worked in the Clover Park School District for over 30 years until retirement in 1983.

Phyllis was a member of University Place Presbyterian Church for 68 years, right up until her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry in 2019. Survived by her son Doug (Sandy), daughter Julie Panagiotu, grandchildren Mike Jorgensen (Jessica), Nick Jorgensen, Chris Panagiotu (Stephanie), and Tyler Panagiotu (Spencer Eisman), as well as two great-grandchildren Parker and Eliza Jorgensen.

Per her request, there will be no funeral services - just a small family gathering at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th St. W., University Place, WA 98466





