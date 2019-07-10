Phyllis Clair (Morrone) Tyo Phyllis was born April 20, 1927 in Tacoma, WA to Ernest and Margaret Morrone. She attended Stanley Grade School, Pioneer School in Steilacoom, and Clover Park High School. Phyllis married Donald Tyo, her high school sweetheart on September 21, 1947 and moved to Steilacoom. Phyllis and Donald have three daughters, Joanne Tyo, Shannan Sheldon, and Donna Tyo. Phyllis was active in PTA, the town of Steilacoom activities, and the Catholic church. Phyllis worked as secretary to the principal at Cherrydale, Pioneer, and then Steilacoom High School where she retired in 1993. After a long struggle with Dementia of the Alzheimers type, Phyllis finally said "enough" and passed away July 3, 2019 at home with her family at her side. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 10508 112th ST SW, Lakewood, WA. Mass will begin at 10:30 followed by a luncheon at 11:30 in the church annex. Please bring a non- perishable food item for the church's food bank. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending donations to the , St. John Bosco Catholic Church, or a charity of your choosing. A more in-depth obituary is available at www.newtacoma.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 10, 2019