Phyllis Dorwin Phyllis Marie Dorwin was born in Snohomish Washington. She graduated from Stadium High School, and in 1950 she married E.K. Dorwin. They settled in Tacoma, where they grew their family business Dorwin Trucking Company, Inc. The Dorwin home was always welcoming, where guests were greeted with a smile and warm hospitality. She loved her family with passion: daughters Kingslee (Shay) and Cindy (Steve), grandchildren Peyton and Shayann, and great grandson Michael. She lived life to the fullest, and always felt blessed. She was adventuresome and always up for a road trip or outing. Her sense of humor was priceless. Phyllis was an extraordinary hostess, artist, gardener and friend. To know her was to love her.



