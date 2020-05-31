Phyllis Dorwin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Dorwin Phyllis Marie Dorwin was born in Snohomish Washington. She graduated from Stadium High School, and in 1950 she married E.K. Dorwin. They settled in Tacoma, where they grew their family business Dorwin Trucking Company, Inc. The Dorwin home was always welcoming, where guests were greeted with a smile and warm hospitality. She loved her family with passion: daughters Kingslee (Shay) and Cindy (Steve), grandchildren Peyton and Shayann, and great grandson Michael. She lived life to the fullest, and always felt blessed. She was adventuresome and always up for a road trip or outing. Her sense of humor was priceless. Phyllis was an extraordinary hostess, artist, gardener and friend. To know her was to love her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved