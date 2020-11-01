Phyllis E Conlon
January 10, 1930 - October 26, 2020
University Place, Washington - Phyllis Conlon, age 90, passed away in her University Place home after a courageous battle with cancer. Phyllis went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was reunited with her husband Jack and youngest son Tom. She was born in Fargo, North Dakota to Woodrow and Rachel Loucks (né Robinson). The Loucks family, including twin sisters Joann Zehnder (Cot) and Joyce Zentz, moved west in 1936 and settled in Edgewood, WA where Phyllis began her school years at tiny Edgemont Elementary. Phyllis attended Sumner High School, where she met her sweetheart Jack, with whom she enjoyed a 66-year marriage until his 2017 passing. Together, Jack and Phyllis settled in Tacoma and built a family of six sons – Mike, Dan, Pat, Kelly (Liz), Mitch (Valerie) and Tom (Joanna) who passed in 2002. They were blessed with six loving grandchildren – Carrie (Paul), Sarah, Adam, Rachel (Andrew), Amelia and Hannah, and four great-grandchildren, David, Brett, Luke and Jaxon. "Philly" is also survived by her treasured "Joycie" and "Joannie." The three sisters maintained a special bond, taking getaways together (including this summer), each one filled with memories and plenty of laughter. Phyllis would laugh at this sentiment, but she truly had an amazing ability to connect with most anyone she touched. She was spiritual, warm-hearted, self-deprecating and generous, yet ready with a barely suppressed chuckle if you stubbed your toe in her presence. A woman of deep Christian faith, Phyllis built lifelong friendships at her forever church, Grace Baptist. While raising a large family (and chasing six boys around to various school and sporting events), Phyllis still found time for volunteering, including countless hours at local food banks, St. Joe's Hospital and within her church community.
Phyllis cherished memories at the family beach cabin, and time spent in her well-tended garden. She remained a dedicated, albeit long-suffering Mariner fan, and dearly missed her beloved Sonics. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis would be warmed by modest donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance or your local food bank. Due to state law at this time, services are restricted to immediate family. We hope to honor Phyllis with a memorial soon. Please visit www.gaffneyfuneralhome.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.