Phyllis Hunsberger


1933 - 2019
Phyllis Hunsberger Obituary
Phyllis Hunsberger Phyllis Hunsberger entered into eternal rest on 09/08/2019 with her loving daughter by her side. She passed peacefully at home following a long battle with lung cancer/emphysema. Born August 5, 1933 in Worland, Wyoming to Henry Eckhardt and Lydia Lungren Eckhardt. She will be remembered as an extraordinary woman who loved life. She was wise beyond her years. Recently, she said from 2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought the good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." In retirement, she loved playing bingo, traveling and cruising to many destinations. She is predeceased by her husband Glenn, son Michael, parents, and sister MaryAnn Johannes. She is survived by her daughter Lana Hunsberger and many nieces and nephews. The family of Phyllis extends their sincere thanks to the Franciscan doctors, nurses, hospice caregivers, and special friends. A special thank you to our church family at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Cremation has taken place and a service will not be held per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Fred Hutchison Cancer Research or .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019
