Phyllis Mae (Nelson) Nordlund Phyllis Mae (Nelson) Nordlund, a lifetime resident of Tacoma died March 15, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born on February 27, 1922, to Margaret and Les Nelson. She attended Stanley Elementary, Jason Lee, and Stadium High School (class of 1942). After graduation she enrolled at Knapp's Business School studying bookkeeping. She started her career at Balfour Guthrie. She met and married Norman A. Nordlund in 1948 and celebrated 49 years of marriage. In 1958, she and her husband Norm with another partner started Nordlund Boat Company. After 40 years of bookkeeping and office management work for Nordlund Boat Company, she retired at the age of 78. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Norm. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Collins, her daughter Karen (Wayne) Haug, her sons Paul (Denise) Nordlund, and Gary (Julie) Nordlund. She loved her six grandchildren, Kevin and Eric (Megan) Nordlund, Emily and Brian Haug, Sarah and Beth Nordlund, and great grandchildren Anders and Hannah Nordlund. Phyllis and Norm loved the Lord and were members of First Lutheran Church and later Life Center. Phyllis thoroughly enjoyed Bible Study, Stars Women's Luncheons, and Sunday services. A celebration of her life will be held at Life Center (1717 S. Union Ave.), Tacoma, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calcutta Mission of Mercy c/o Life Center, Life Christian Academy, or a .

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary