Phyllis Markovich Phyllis E. Markovich passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She was a lifelong resident of Gig Harbor, having spent her early years in Vaughn, Washington, and later enjoying 66 years of marriage to Nick Markovich Sr before he passed away in 2012. A woman of strong faith and compassion, Phyllis dedicated her life to caring for others. She maintained her vitality and acuity until her final days, and eagerly awaited her reunion with those who had passed before her. Phyllis will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. She is survived by her children Nick Markovich (Lenni), Mitchell Markovich (Deanna), Janis Finn and Joseph Markovich. She was blessed with thirteen grandchildren and sixteen greatgrandchildren. Memorial services were held for family and close friends at Haven of Rest Chapel in Gig Harbor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 5, 2020