Phyllis Ruth Johnson Phyllis was born on August 6. 1922 to John and Ethel Hunter, and she entered Heaven peacefully in her sleep on April 1 at the age of 97. She was born and raised in Tacoma, WA. and married Ellwood Johnson in August 1941. They had 3 children, a daughter Kathy (Don), Puyallup, and sons Terry (Marsha), Spokane, and Larry (Jenny), Edmonds. WA. Mom was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, a wonderful homemaker, a gracious hostess, a great friend to many, and a caring and selfless person who always thought of her family and others before herself. She was a wonderful Christian lady who grew up in the First Presbyterian Church in Tacoma and then became a charter member of Parkway Presbyterian Church, where she served in many ways, including Sunday School Secretary for many years, and she held offices in the Women's Ministry through the years. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her sisters, Cledith and Joyce. She leaves behind her 3 children and their families and many friends, and all will miss her very much. She felt very blessed, and all of us were very blessed to have her in our lives! For the safety of everyone, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a contribution in her honor, donations may be made to Parkway Presbyterian Church, PO Box 44141 Tacoma, WA 98448, or to The Gideons.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020