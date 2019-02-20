Phyllis Snider Phyllis Faye Snider passed away at home in Puyallup January 22nd. She was born March 31, 1934 to Marion Faye (Bellus) and Ray Henry Snider in La Grande, Oregon. A graduate of La Grande High (1952) and of Eastern Oregon College (1956) she began her teaching career in Coos Bay, Oregon. There she met and married (1960) Robert "Gene" Burdette. They had two daughters, Wendy (1961) and Becky (1962). Due to Gene's Air Force career the family lived in several states and Italy. In 1972 they settled in Puyallup. The couple later divorced. Phyllis continued to teach at Orting schools until her retirement. She also enjoyed working at the State Fairgrounds each summer. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dick, daughter Becky, and sister Marion. She is survived by daughter Wendy, two grand-children, two great grand-children and several nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Private burial in La Grande, Oregon. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the .

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary