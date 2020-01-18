|
Phyllis Costanti Phyllis Albrecht Costanti, 88, of Puyallup, WA passed away quietly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Berthoud CO, and she had traveled widely. She moved to Puyallup in 2012, where she was active in the First Christian Church, the Puyallup Senior Center, and the local chapter of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate, educate and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. She was a P.E.O. member for over 70 years. There will be a memorial reception on Monday, January 20, 2020, 1 pm 3 pm, at the First Christian Church, 623 9th Ave. SW, Puyallup, WA 98371 As she wished, she is to be cremated, and there will be no viewing. Condolences are welcome, but as an alternative to flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities -- see the website below. A complete obituary and further information at https://www.emmickfunerals.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 18, 2020