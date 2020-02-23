|
Porter Baldridge Porter Baldridge, 88, passed away December 24th 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. Porter was born December 2, 1931 in San Diego, California to Lloyd and Helen Baldridge. Porter is survived by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Suzanne Baldridge, sons Mark (Kathy), Gary (Mary), Scott (Jena), daughter Janine (Suzy) and nine grandchildren. Porter was a trust officer at the Bank of California in Tacoma for 29 years. After retiring, he started a financial services company where he administered trusts for many customers and family members. Porter loved to travel and he and Suzanne traveled extensively throughout the US, Canada and Europe. Some of their favorite destinations included Scotland, England, Scandinavia and Hawaii. Porter had many varied interests including local politics (he served as a precinct chairman), river rafting and visiting Civil War battlefield sites. He was very involved with Colonial Williamsburg and visited there many times. Porter was a Christian and gave generously to churches and Christian organizations. He was a church elder and loved singing in the choir. He had a wonderful tenor voice. The family would like to thank Porter's caregivers who graciously cared for him toward the end of his life - Nicole, Jerri, Pam, Holly and Merry. Dad, we miss you. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020