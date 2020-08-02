1/2
Prentiss E. Mangum
Prentiss E. Mangum Born January 6, 1930, at Shreveport, LA to James I. Mangum and Lily Mae Womack Mangum, Prentiss "Pete" Mangum, 82, died July 21, 2020, at Tacoma, WA. He is survived by sons John D. Mangum of Seattle, WA and Michael A. Mangum of Kent, WA, daughter Sarah M. Mangum of Tacoma, WA, and grandchildren Molly, Alexandra, Maxine, and Thomas. He was married for 30 years to the former Virginia Lee Taylor of University Place, WA. Pete is also survived by brother Laurie Mangum of Stonewall, LA, and sisters Elizabeth Roberts of Springfield, OH, Jeanette Wendt of Shreveport, LA, Anne White of Slidell, LA, and Nell Jones of Shreveport, LA. The Castor, LA native served in the US Army from 1958 to 1980 as a pilot, instructor pilot, and aviation safety manager. He was a decorated veteran of two tours of duty in Vietnam and was stationed at military installations in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with additional foreign tours of duty in South Korea and Germany. Pete was awarded the PH, BSM, VCM, and SR AR AV BAD, among others. After retirement from the military he worked in federal civil service as an aircraft accident investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board until retiring again in 1994. Pete was a world traveler, with stays in more than 20 countries, a great shot with a rifle, and an avid fisherman. He was also a generous father and friend. He will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements by Mountain View Funeral Home with internment at Mount Tahoma National Cemetery.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 2, 2020.
