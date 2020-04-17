Priscilla Driscoll
Priscilla Driscoll Priscilla A. Driscoll of Puyallup passed away at age 73 on March 31, 2020 after a short illness. Priscilla was born on March 16, 1947 in Boston, Massachusetts to Lorraine (Barloon) and Charles Zahara. While working in the banking industry, she met and married Clair Driscoll on May 13, 1967 and they moved to Washington State shortly thereafter. They called Puyallup home for nearly 45 years and raised 3 children. Priscilla was a long-time member and volunteer for All Saints Church and was retired from a distinguished financial career at BECU. She will be remembered by everyone for always putting others before herself. Priscilla is survived by her husband; Clair Driscoll, her children; Charles, Steve (Lisa) and Jennifer Inman (Joe Inman), and grandchildren; Daniel, Steven (Botu), Joseph Jr. and Rayna (Inman). She also leaves behind her brother; Charles (Bonita) Zahara and sister; Lelle Zahara (Dan Schalm) and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 17, 2020.
