Quentin Evan Noel Quentin Evan Noel, 93, of Tacoma, WA. died August 21, 2019. Quentin, son of Evan and Irene Noel, loving husband of Lillian (Belles) Noel, passed away at home in Roy, WA. He is survived by his sons Donald Noel and Eugene Noel and daughters Pam Woodard and Debbie Brock. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 9 great- great-grandchildren. Quentin worked as a Shipyard Fitter Forman until his retirement in 1988. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 28, 2019