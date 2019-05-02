Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rae Rutland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rae Joyce Rutland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rae Joyce Rutland Obituary
Rae Joyce Rutland 09/15/1929 to 02/09/2019 She was born in Huston Texas to Thelma and Ray Hart. Joyce was the 2nd of 7 children. The beloved wife of Charles Bud Rutland for 70 years. A mother of 5, Dan & Debbie, Kathy, Terry & Laurie. The grand mother of 8 and 5 and a 1/2 great grand children and all loved Grannie. She lived in Pierce county for 85 years. Joyce drove a mail route for Gig Harbor and drove for a limousine service. She was a great cook & loved life family and friends. She will be forever missed and loved by all. Celebration of life service will be at the Gig Harbor Eagles. From 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on May 19, 2019. Refreshments will be served with a no host bar available.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.