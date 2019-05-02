|
Rae Joyce Rutland 09/15/1929 to 02/09/2019 She was born in Huston Texas to Thelma and Ray Hart. Joyce was the 2nd of 7 children. The beloved wife of Charles Bud Rutland for 70 years. A mother of 5, Dan & Debbie, Kathy, Terry & Laurie. The grand mother of 8 and 5 and a 1/2 great grand children and all loved Grannie. She lived in Pierce county for 85 years. Joyce drove a mail route for Gig Harbor and drove for a limousine service. She was a great cook & loved life family and friends. She will be forever missed and loved by all. Celebration of life service will be at the Gig Harbor Eagles. From 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on May 19, 2019. Refreshments will be served with a no host bar available.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 2, 2019