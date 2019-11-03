|
Ralph Dickman Ralph (Bud) Dickman passed peacefully at his home on October 23, 2019. He was born March 5, 1925. Bud lived the majority of his life and in the North End of Tacoma, attending Lowell, Mason and Stadium schools. He proudly served in the Air Force in World War II where he flew 30 missions from Polebrook, England in a B 17. After returning home Bud worked for his father at Dickman Lumber Company where he became owner and President. Shortly after his return he met the love of his life Eleanor! They were married in 1948. Bud and Eleanor spent 63 years together enjoying life. They especially cherished their summers at Adelaide Beach and winters in Manzanillo, Mexico. Bud is survived by his children Skip Dickman, (Allyn), Ann Dickman, (Dan Koch). Grandchildren, Blair and Drew, Shannon and Margot and 4 great grandchildren. There will be a private celebration of his life.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019