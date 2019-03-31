Ralph Edward Brown 10/24/1940 - 3/2/2019 Ralph Edward Brown of Tacoma succumbed to cancer Saturday, March 2. He was 78. He was born in Kingman, AZ, and enrolled in the U.S. Army after high school. He served three tours of duty in the Special Forces, Delta Team during the Vietnam War where he trained paratroopers and earned the rank of Captain. After leaving the military, Mr. Brown and his wife settled in the Tacoma area where he sold cars. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 56 years, Ruth Brown. An avid fisherman he enjoyed many fishing outings with family and friends. He is predeceased by his Mother and Father Jeanette & Lewis Winstead, Sisters Jerrie Richards & Lucile Lilley, nieces Jeanette Benner, his son Ralph Brown and grandson Seth Brown. He is survived by his wife Ruth Brown and daughter Jeanette Collett & son in law Lee Collett; four grandchildren, Madeline Collett, Wesley Collett, Ethan Brown and Gabriel Brown, all of Tacoma; Nephew Curtis Richards of Washington DC & niece Judy Chronister and family of, Citrus Heights, CA. The family will conduct private burial service at a later date. Any remembrances are requested to be made to the in the names of Seth Brown, Ralph Brown JR & Ralph Brown SR.

