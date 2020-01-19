|
|
Ralph J. Ross Ralph J. Ross, 78, born in Tacoma on September 19, 1941 and died on January 12, 2020. Born to parents A. R. Ross Munizza and Helen L. Marzano Ross. Ralph was a car enthusiast and belonged to the Corvette Club. He had been a reserved deputy for the Pierce County Sheriff's Dept. Ralph is survied by brothers Joseph Munizza (Jane) and James Ross (Kathy), Children Robbin Ross of Aliso Vieja, CA, Timothy Ross and Cynthia Ross of Tacoma. Granddaughter Tanita Ross-Cady of Aliso Viejo, CA. Per Ralph's request, there will be no service.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020