Ralph James Fiala Born April 2, 1933 and passed away on April 6, 2019 with his family by his side. Ralph is survived by his wife, Ann and four children: Kathleen (Jay) Afflerbaugh, Margaret (Greg) Smith, Mary Beth (Bryan) Bowden and Joseph (JoAnn) Fiala; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Irene of Fort Dodge, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; his mother, Mary; his sister Helen; and his granddaughter Lynn. Mass of Resurrection will be held on May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Spanaway. The rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. A reception will follow mass in the church hall. A committal service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors on May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fir Lane Funeral Home, 253-531-6600. Please visit www.firlane.com for complete obituary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019