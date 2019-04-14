Home

Ralph James Fiala

Ralph James Fiala Obituary
Ralph James Fiala Born April 2, 1933 and passed away on April 6, 2019 with his family by his side. Ralph is survived by his wife, Ann and four children: Kathleen (Jay) Afflerbaugh, Margaret (Greg) Smith, Mary Beth (Bryan) Bowden and Joseph (JoAnn) Fiala; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Irene of Fort Dodge, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; his mother, Mary; his sister Helen; and his granddaughter Lynn. Mass of Resurrection will be held on May 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Spanaway. The rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. A reception will follow mass in the church hall. A committal service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors on May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fir Lane Funeral Home, 253-531-6600. Please visit www.firlane.com for complete obituary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019
