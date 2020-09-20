Ralph Lee Kendall Ralph Lee Kendall, 78 years of Tacoma, joined his Lord Jesus on September 6, 2020. He is reunited with his first wife Judy Redburg Kendall who died in 2010. Ralph earned his CPA from Pacific Lutheran University in 1972. He worked for Moss Adams in Tacoma, Portland and Ellensburg. Ralph was also financial officer for Parker Trucking and, later, Christ Lutheran Church. In the mid-90's, Ralph created and owned Therapeutic Footwear, Inc. As two longtime members of Christ Lutheran in Lakewood, Ralph courted Carol-Wray Sturgill and married her in 2011. Ralph is survived by his daughter Lori Kendall Jensen (Finn); son Jeff Kendall (Kimbrough); granddaughters Mari Manley Willson (Josh) and Lene Jensen; Mackenzie Kendall and Cameron Kendall. Ralph's second family with Carol-Wray includes stepson Adam Sturgill (Katrina); stepdaughter Sarah Schimelpfenig (Bruce); two additional granddaughters, Katerine McMaster and Alyssa Haikkila (Jon). Ralph was so proud of his two grandsons Aaron and Noah Sturgill; plus, the one-and-only great granddaughter Anna Rose Haikkila. Ralph is also survived by his two sisters Lorraine Graeber (Jack) of Eatonville and Elaine Kuespert (Rusty) of Alabama. Family graveside services were held September 15, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Park. Remembrances or donations may be given to Christ Lutheran Church.



