Ralph Waddle Ralph Clair Waddle, Sr., recently from Sumner, WA, passed peacefully in Seattle on February 23, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born July 20, 1934, in Bottineau, ND to Claude and Celia Waddle. Ralph was youngest of 5 siblings who all pre-deceased him. He was a graduate of Class of 1952 Sunnyside High School and active in sports. A former King County Sheriff, Ralph was very active in the Washington State Retired Deputy Sheriff's and Police Officer's Association, of which he was past Vice President Westside and 15-year Board member. Ralph was a fan of the Cougars, Mariners, Seahawks, rodeos, golf, fishing, and family events. Ralph cherished his large family and as the patriarch demonstrated love and support to everyone. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bettina (Tina) Benedetti Waddle, son RC Waddle, Jr. (Karen), Wenatchee, daughter LeAnn Anderson, Seattle, son John Waddle (Hunter Pollitt), Seattle, daughter Lorri Lanway Stanton (Larry), Cle Elum, son Tim Lanway (Janelle), Lee's Summit, KS, and daughter Sandy Waddle Winship (Gary), Tacoma. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He attended countless sporting activities for all. The family has indefinitely postponed the Celebration of Life until a future date. Ralph requested no flowers. Please donate to a or Law Enforcement Officers and Fire Fighters-1. Donations can be made via mail at LEOFF1, 407 West Bay Drive NW, Olympia, WA 9850.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2020