Ramar K. "Beau" Beauchamp
1936 - 2020
January 17, 1936 - September 29, 2020
Steilacoom, Washington - LTC (retired) Ramar K. "Beau" Beauchamp passed away unexpectedly at his home in Steilacoom, Washington on September 29, 2020, in the arms of the love of his life. He was 84.
Beau was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 17, 1936 to Ralph Beauchamp and Marjorie Helen Lewis. He spent his childhood years generally being mischievous in Salinas, California and graduated from Salinas Union HS in 1953.
Beau enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1953, transferred his enlistment to the U.S. Army in early 1954, and was honorably discharged from active duty in early 1957. He then went on to earn his AA at Hartnell College in Salinas, California in 1959, and his BA at San Jose State College in 1962.
Following college, Beau re-entered the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer and served from February 1962 through his retirement on December 31, 1982. During his distinguished military career, Beau served overseas in Korea (1963-64), in Vietnam (1966-67), and in Panama (1971-75), and he was awarded multiple decorations and medals while holding key command and staff positions during both peace and war.
Beau never met a stranger and fully experienced everything life had to offer. He enjoyed coaching HS football, boating all around Puget Sound and beyond, and traveling, especially to Bucerias, Mexico every year with Dineke. He was well-liked wherever he went and will be forever-loved.
Beau is survived by Dineke, his loving wife of nearly 40 years; daughters Katherine, Shari, Rebecca, Mieke and Anneke; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and former wife, Charlotte. Beau was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie, when he was 11, and his father, Ralph, in 1977.
The family is holding a private memorial service complete with Military Honors at Chambers Creek Chapel.
Please stop by the Day Island Yacht Club, 2120 - 91st Avenue West, on Friday, October 23, between 2:00 and 5:00 pm to celebrate Beau's life and share your fondest memories of him.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Day Island Yacht Club
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
Fair winds and following seas my friend. See you soon.
Mark Learned
Friend
October 9, 2020
Oom Beau, due to distance we have not met very often, but you have always been a super Uncle. Very happy we had the chance to visit you when we were in USA 2017, we had a very nice meal with the beautiful looks over the water. Love you forever.
Raoul and Annette
Raoul and Annette Hijkoop
Family
