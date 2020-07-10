1/1
Ramo Natalizio
Ramo Natalizio Ramo Victor Natalizio, born December 9, 1940 passed from this earth on May 23, 2020 in Seattle, Wa. Ramo was born in Portland, Oregon. Quickly moving to Tacoma, Ramo grew up in Hilltop on Grant Street in the "Schwab Hotel". Ramo played on the Sons of St. Rita's baseball teams where he built strong relationships with friends and family that would last his lifetime. Ramo married SandraLee and had 3 beautiful children. Ramo was known as the "go-to" in the family for everything because his love and kindness knew no bounds. Ramo is preceded in death by his wife Sandy, daughter Laurilee and his parents Ramo Sr and Katie. He is survived by his two sons, Ramo and Dino; his grandchildren Natasha, Niccola, Ramo, Niko, Givanni, and Anthony; his great grandchildren Vada and Celia.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 10, 2020.
