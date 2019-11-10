Home

Ramon "Ray" Bravo

Ramon "Ray" Bravo Obituary
Ramon "Ray" Bravo Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandparent, and Brother died on Oct. 21st 2019. At the age of 71 cancer took his life after a 2 year battle. He died at home surrounded by family and friends. Ray served as a Combat Medic in Vietnam and went on to serve 27 years with the Tacoma Fire Dept. Celebration of life will be held on Nov. 23rd 2019 at the Firefighters Union Hall 1109 S. 50th Tacoma Wa. 98408 2pm till its over. To everyone who loved Ray please join us in this celebration.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019
