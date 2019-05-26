Ramona Elizabeth Bloom Ramona Elizabeth Bloom was born in Mott N Dakota to Alex and Helen Marthaller and died May 3, 2019 at Franciscan Hospice House in University Place, WA at the age of 88. Ramona grew up in Longview, WA where she raised her family and worked in the retail shoe business. She later moved to Tacoma where she became an avid golfer, a member of Fircrest Golf Club and spent 27 years wintering and golfing in Arizona with her life companion, Dale Bloom. Ramona enjoyed knitting, bowling and spending time with friends. She especially enjoyed the time she spent with her Grandchildren. She is survived by her companion, Dale; her children, Marla (John) Berwind, Jon Updegraff, Patricia (Rick) Rose; Dales children, Russ, Mike, Brian and Kristi; Grandchildren, Rebecca, Ian, Lauren, Ashley, Colin; and 5 great-grandchildren; her brother, Elmer Marthaller; and sister, Marrion Myren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Helen Marthaller; and previous husbands, Robert Updegraff and Kenneth Ostlund. Internment will take place at Longview Memorial Park. A reception to celebrate "R's" life will be held @ Sunset Bible Church, 7909 40th St W. University Place on Saturday, June 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice House.

