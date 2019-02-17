Randall Eugene Gould Randall "Randy" Eugene Gould, born Nov. 6, 1964, at Tacoma General Hospital, passed away Jan. 12, 2019, of complications after a stroke. Randy grew up in Paraguay, where his parents served as Assembly of God mission-aries. Returning to Wash-ington after high school, Randy attended Northwest College and graduated with a BA in Architectural Design from the UW. Randy's career spanned over 30 years, the past eight with BCRA Design. He worked on hundreds of archi-tecture projects throughout the region, mentored young designers, and offered his unique perspective to every project he was involved in. He was funny, compass-ionate, and brilliant, and his legacy lives on in the spaces he designed. Randy leaves behind his wife, Julia Hamilton Gould, daughters Lucy Grace (17) and Sophie Meili (15). Randy's greatest joy was found in the day-to-day activities and the upbringing of his girls, with whom he generously shared his creativity, calm nature, and good humor. He is also survived by his parents, Donald and Lorene Gould, and his brother, Scott Gould. Randy was an avid reader, a gourmet cook, a skilled fly-fisherman, sailor, mountain-eer, and skier. He was a true Renaissance man, and he is fondly remembered by his family and friends.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019