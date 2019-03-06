Randall Faulkner Randall E Faulkner, age 92, passed away suddenly on Friday February 22 2019 at home in Roy. He was born in Salem Oregon on December 8 1926 and grew up in Fisher, Oregon on the family homestead. He was the ninth child of Theophilus M. Faulkner and Effie L. Cox. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. In 1956 he married Zula Houghtling. Randall served in the Air Force during World War II and subsequently worked as an Avionic Instrument Systems Technician at McChord Air Force base for most of his working life. He was helpful and kind to family, friends and neighbors. Survived by three children, Elizabeth Lew of New Zealand, Roxanne Olsen of California, and Vaughn Murphie of Roy, 8 grand-children and 9 great grand-children. He was preceded in death by Zula in 2014. A funeral service will be held at the Yelm Prairie Christian Center, 501 NE 103rd Ave, March 9, 2019 from 10 until 3.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2019