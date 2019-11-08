|
|
Randall Powell 10/28/43 - 10/7/2019 Randall E Powell survived by his son Robin Powell, daughter Tonja Powell, son Ricky Powell, devoted grandson David Powell, all Tacoma sisters Leona Elders, Carla Willis, brothers Robert and Dewayne Fritz and many nieces and nephews. Randy's favorite hobbie was playing music. After 30+ yrs he made many friends doing so. He is now dancing forever with his beloved Bonnie Rae. There will be a Celebration of Life potluck on Nov. 15 2019, at Puyallup Tribals Spirit Hall, 2209 E 32nd Street, Tacoma, WA 98404 from 5:30 - 9 pm. details on Facebook.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2019