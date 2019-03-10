Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Roslie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall Roslie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Randall Roslie Obituary
Randall Roslie Randall "Randy" Allen Roslie of Puyallup, WA passed away on February 21st 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Born March 26th 1943 in Tacoma, WA to Martin and Ethel Roslie. Randy loved his farm, dancing and his family. Randy looked at his friends as extended family, if you ever needed a hand Randy was always ready and willing to help. Randy was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a great friend. Randy is loved and will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, wife and friend Dianna and brother Ramon. He is survived by his brother Robert, son Rodney, daughter Robyn, grandchildren Cameron, Ali, Rhiley and Joe and great-grandchildren Carson and Chanelle. Randy's final resting place will be in Parkland, WA alongside his parents and brother. https://memorials.tacomamausoleum.com/randall-roslie/3768318/obituary.php
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.