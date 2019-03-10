|
|
Randall Roslie Randall "Randy" Allen Roslie of Puyallup, WA passed away on February 21st 2019 surrounded by the love of his family. Born March 26th 1943 in Tacoma, WA to Martin and Ethel Roslie. Randy loved his farm, dancing and his family. Randy looked at his friends as extended family, if you ever needed a hand Randy was always ready and willing to help. Randy was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a great friend. Randy is loved and will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends. Randy is preceded in death by his parents, wife and friend Dianna and brother Ramon. He is survived by his brother Robert, son Rodney, daughter Robyn, grandchildren Cameron, Ali, Rhiley and Joe and great-grandchildren Carson and Chanelle. Randy's final resting place will be in Parkland, WA alongside his parents and brother. https://memorials.tacomamausoleum.com/randall-roslie/3768318/obituary.php
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 10, 2019