Randall Thomas Albers Born in Carthage, IL, Christmas Eve 1953, the 2nd of 5 sons born to Homer and Marcene Albers. Randy left us peacefully at home with his wife, on Easter Day. Randy was predeceased by his first wife Margie, older brother Steve, parents Homer and Marcene Albers, and grandson Jesse. Randy is survived by his wife Julie, who, along with Harley his loyal bulldog, was at his side through his battle, son Jordon (Mallorie), granddaughters, Mia and Macie, his brothers Bill (Sande), Joe (Linda), and Jeff (Kim), sister-in-law, Donna, nieces and nephews; Chris, Ashley, Jesse, Brady, Joel, JT, Alexandria, Tori, along with his step-children and grandchildren; Ben (Reyna, Teresita, Juliana, Maricruz), Rebekah (Chris, Ian), Josh (Brandy, Mady, Piper, Brooklyn), Jake (Mattie), all of whom loved Randy. Randy was a hard-working man who started and ran his own landscaping business and was a self- taught botanist. To stroll through his yard was like a walk through the Butchart gardens - a real treat. The consummate practical joker, Randy loved to make people laugh, and he did it well. Our many cherished memories will keep us laughing for years to come. We are all heartened to know how Randy's unwavering faith in God, gave him strength through his final journey in this world. Memorial Service: tbd In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Network, are greatly appreciated.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary