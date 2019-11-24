|
Randy Lee Sheets Randy Lee Sheets, Jr., 39, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 14, 2019. Randy was born on August 12, 1980, in Puerto Rico. Randy served as a captain in the U.S. Army and did three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. After attending seminary, he became a pastor who was beloved by his church, Soma Tacoma. Randy is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters, Georgia and Lucy; sons, Nathaniel and Ulysses; mother, Magaly Sheets; father, Randy Lee Sheets, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Houston and Krista Sheets, and their six children; and sister, Lara Pacheco Wasiutynski and brother-in-law, John Wasiutynskiand their son. To make a tax-deductible donation to the Sheets family, please visit https://pushpay.com/g/wearesomaand choose "Randy Sheets Memorial Fund".
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019