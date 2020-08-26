1/
Randy Stallone
Randy Stallone Randy Lee "Rood" Stallone. Born March 23, 1957 in Tacoma WA. He joined his father Richard and youngest brother Tony in heaven on August 15, 2020. He will be heavily missed by his mother Judy, children Kim, Chris, Danny, Katie, and Justin; Siblings Larry, Valerie, John, Joe, Jake, and Jeff, and many of his dear friends. Thank you Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery of Lacey for the services provided caring for our loved one. Celebration of Life will be on August 30th, 2020. For futher information reach out to daughter Kim.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery - Lacey
5930 Mullen Rd SE
Lacey, WA 98503
360-491-3000
