Raoul Ancira Raoul Elizondo Ancira went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his devoted family, who cared for and loved him so very much. And while he knew he was leaving many loved ones behind; he was joyful that he would be reunited with his parents. Raoul, affectionately known to many of his Laredo high school friends as "Rule" (Rulay) was a wonderful son, a great husband, a devoted father and a good friend. He was born and raised in Laredo, Texas where he graduated from Martin High School in 1953. He played football for the Martin High School Tigers for four years and received many athletic awards. At the tender age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on August 23, 1953. He was a Radio Operator with the Air Section of the Fourth Marine Regiment in Japan. His second tour was in Honolulu where he was recruited into the US Marine Corps' Professional Football Organization known as the Hawaii Marines receiving many honors and awards. He finished his military career with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E8). He continued his education and graduated from the University of Puget Sound with a BA in Mathematics. While at UPS (which was named College of Puget Sound at the beginning of his enrollment), he was an outstanding athlete with varsity awards and All-conference honors in 2 sports, football and wrestling. He was the starting running back on the only undefeated football team ever at the University of Puget Sound. He was also a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at UPS. His natural leadership and penchant for teaching brought Raoul to his biggest passion in life: coaching. He started his teaching career as a math teacher in the Peninsula School District in Gig Harbor Washington where he was loved & admired by many. He loved his students and believed that everyone should have the opportunity to receive an education as well as the opportunity to compete in sports. While his first experience with coaching was being a graduate assistant for UPS Football, he got his first break being hired at Peninsula High School as a math teacher and head football and wrestling coach in the early 1970s. He had an incredible run coaching and teaching over 3 decades at 3 different schools in the district. It cannot be overstated how many scores of people he impacted positively over his tenure. He left behind a legacy of hundreds of success stories of accomplished student-athletes and proud parents. He supported anyone who was willing to ask in any way he could. Raoul was always happy to give his time in many professional and social organizations throughout his life. He was an active and faithful member of St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Tacoma, Washington, where he considered it a privilege to serve God and the church. He was an exceedingly kind and loving person who loved life. He loved cooking spaghetti sauce for the school's Home Economics class and feeding family and friends. He loved pizza, dolmas, and loved listening to Frank Sinatra. An active member of the Elks in Tacoma, Washington, Raoul, not surprisingly, was an outstanding handball player where he received many tournament trophies for his success and skill. Playing a game of handball at the Elks club was another one of his favorite pastimes. Raoul is preceded in death by his loving parents, Mr. Rosendo G. Ancira and Mrs. Concepcion Elizondo Carr Ancira and his beloved brother, Rosendo E. Ancira. He is survived by his children, Danielle (Loren) Angiono, Dimitri (Mariana) Ancira, Brad (Marta) Cady; grandchildren, Serendipity Ancira, Gabriel Ancira, Aubrey Cady, Kelia Cady, Dallan Cady, and Ewan Cady. He is also survived by his sister Conchita (William) Lawson, numerous loving family members and many friends. In lieu of flowers friends and family may honor and memorialize his life with contributions to: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Project2020 1523 S. Yakima Ave Tacoma, WA 98405 Due to the global pandemic, the family has opted to delay funeral services until we can gather together safely to celebrate the life of Raoul Ancira.



