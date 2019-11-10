|
Ray Brammer Ray E. Brammer was born in Tacoma Washington on July 26, 1927, and passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2019, in Tacoma. He was raised in Spanaway, graduated from Roy High School in 1944, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve during World War II and The Korean Conflict. In 1951, he married Mary Williams and settled back home in Spanaway where he and Mary raised two boys, Charles and James. Amongst his many accomplishments, he served on the Spanaway Water board for 25 years and was inducted into the Tacoma Pierce County baseball hall of fame. After plumbing at the Western Washington Fair Association for 13 years, he retired from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters in 1989. In retirement, he was an avid golfer and member of the Lake Spanaway golf club and Bayshore golf club. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary and son Charles. He is survived by son James and his wife Anna, daughter-in-law Debbie, grandson Nick, two great grandchildren, Nicholas and Charlie Summer and his special friend Billie. Ray was and is deeply loved and will forever be missed. A service will be held Wed., Nov. 13, at 10:00 A.M. at Firlane Memorial Park in Spanaway.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019