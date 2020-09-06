Ray Douglas Morrison The youngest of Rodney and Vernell Morrison's four sons, Ray Douglas Morrison was born in Tremonton, UT December 16, 1952. He passed away suddenly on August 21, 2020. Doug grew up on his parents' dairy farm surrounded by animals, swimming in the canal, hiding in bales of hay, and preparing calves for the fair with brothers David (Eloise), Dick, and Don (Michelle). The family eventually moved into 'town' and Doug spent the remainder of his youth on Tremont Street. Doug graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University, Ricks College, and BYU Hawaii. He swam competitively in both high school and college. Doug served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in The Netherlands and Belgium. He graduated from BYU Provo in 1977 and used his accounting degree throughout the years in various industries to support his family. Doug met Linda Barendregt at BYU and they married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1977. Doug and Linda raised their four children in Southern California and Puyallup, WA. Their children are Sarah, John (Hayley), Mark, and Hannah (Tracy). They have one grandchild, Thomas Shupe. Doug had a big heart and cared deeply for his loved ones, the less fortunate, and disadvantaged. He was often found caring for and playing with animals and babies and helping those in need. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Vernell, and brother David (Eloise). The family will hold a memorial service celebrating Doug's life in Puyallup, WA September 15, 2020 at 5:00pm. The service will be virtually streamed and physical attendance will be invitation-only. Friends and family are encouraged to request a streaming link.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store