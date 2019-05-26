Home

Ray E. Brown Ray E. Brown, 90 passed away peacefully on Sep 8, 2018. Ray and beloved wife Shirley, will be interred together at Tahoma National Cemetery, Covington, WA. on Monday June 17, 2019 at 1PM, followed by a gathering at Lake Wilderness Lodge 2PM. They are missed by their children Sunni, Valerie, David, Michael, Janine and Beverly along with their spouses, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, many extended family and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019
