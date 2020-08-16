Ray Robert Runyon Jr "Buz" Ray Robert Runyon Jr "Buz" born May 20, 1947 died August 3, 2020 under a sturgeon moon. Ray is survived by his wife Barbara, son Yar (Rachel), grandchildren Henry and Rosemary, brother Michael Nardella (Eva), nephews Robert Noe, Michael "Buzz" Noe (Michele) and niece Chris Clark (Mark). He is predeceased by his sister Carrie Bray Nehrer (Bob). He served in the Army as a firefighter in Vietnam, was a boat builder and retired from Western State Hospital. His interests and passions were too numerous to count, but photography and traditional archery were lifelong pursuits. His humor, wit, adventurous spirit and the protection and love of his family will be missed. Military Services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery August 18th, 2020 at 12:30 PM. See his extended obituary at: www.tacomamausoleum.com