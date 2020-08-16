1/1
Ray Robert "Buz" Runyon Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray Robert Runyon Jr "Buz" Ray Robert Runyon Jr "Buz" born May 20, 1947 died August 3, 2020 under a sturgeon moon. Ray is survived by his wife Barbara, son Yar (Rachel), grandchildren Henry and Rosemary, brother Michael Nardella (Eva), nephews Robert Noe, Michael "Buzz" Noe (Michele) and niece Chris Clark (Mark). He is predeceased by his sister Carrie Bray Nehrer (Bob). He served in the Army as a firefighter in Vietnam, was a boat builder and retired from Western State Hospital. His interests and passions were too numerous to count, but photography and traditional archery were lifelong pursuits. His humor, wit, adventurous spirit and the protection and love of his family will be missed. Military Services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery August 18th, 2020 at 12:30 PM. See his extended obituary at: www.tacomamausoleum.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TACOMA MAUSOLEUM & MORTUARY
5302 S JUNETT ST
TACOMA, WA 98409
(253) 474-9574
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TACOMA MAUSOLEUM & MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved