Raymond Andre Brassard Raymond Andre Brassard, age 76, of Puyallup WA, passed away on June 5th, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the Eileen (Charon) Brassard. Ray was born in New Bedford, MA on September 24, 1943 to Joseph N. L. Brassard, Sr. and Adele (Levesque) Brassard. Ray retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1986 after 23 years of service. His work as a financial management supervisor, information systems operations supervisor, and entomology engineer took him to locations around the world. Keesler AFB MS, Ellsworth AFB SD, Carswell AFB TX, Norton AFB CA, Offutt AFB NE, and McChord AFB WA allowed him to see quite a bit of the United States. He was assigned to Korat RTAB in Thailand to support the Vietnam War (1968-69). Ray also spent 4 years assigned to Joint Defense Facility Nurrungar near Woomera, South Australia. After retiring from the USAF, Ray would spend 16 years working as a mainframe computer operator at the Frank Russell Company in Tacoma, WA. He also spent numerous years in the fall and spring working in the ticketing and treasury department of the Puyallup Fair. He was also recognized with the Golden Acorn Award at Naches Trail Elementary for his numerous hours volunteering in classrooms to assist struggling students with math and in support of a variety of events at the school. Ray was a proud member of VFW Post 2224 in Puyallup. He enjoyed spending some of his free time as an amateur radio operator (KE7BZD). He could also regularly be found at a handful of local restaurants where he was known and loved, especially at the Outback in Puyallup. Ray was a friendly face with a kind and giving heart. If he could help someone, he would. A humble man of integrity that was a role model for so many. Ray is survived by his daughter Suzanne (Evan) McAllister of Spanaway and son Raymond J. (Melissa) Brassard of Puyallup; his four grandsons Kenneth McAllister, Aaron McAllister, Andre Brassard, and Daxton Brassard; his brothers Joseph N. L. Brassard, Jr of Huber Heights, OH and Paul J. Brassard of New Bedford, MA; his sister Sr. Annette L. Brassard; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen, his parents Joseph Sr. and Adele, and his sister Marie Lucille McGowan. Ray will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visiting hours on June 16th from 2pm-7pm at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway; funeral service on June 18th at 11am in the chapel and 12pm at graveside, both at Fir Lane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Character In Life Foundation that Ray supported, P.O. Box 1553 Puyallup, WA 98371 or at characterinlife.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 15, 2020.