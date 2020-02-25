Home

Raymond Bolos

Raymond Bolos Obituary
Raymond Bolos Raymond Bolos, 71 of Tacoma, WA passed away Thursday FEB 20, 2020. He served over 20 years in the military as an infantryman and a medic. After a career in the Army, he worked as a welder in Seattle. Ray fought a long battle with cancer for over 15 years. In the final years of his life he was able to experience the joy of watching his granddaughter grow up. He is survived by his wife, Pong Cha; daughter, Lisa (Matthew); and granddaughter, Calista. The family would like to thank Franciscan Hospice House for the comfort they provided to Ray towards the end of life. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Ray to Franciscan Hospice House.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 25, 2020
